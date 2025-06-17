Heightened Fire Risks Loom, Sparking Action by So Cal Edison to Make Power Safety Shutoffs

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The potential for weather changes, powerful enough to bring electrical lines down into dry brush have residents on alert. Warnings went out earlier this week by Southern California Edison, some areas have already had power cut off.

Edison's proactive actions include alerts for the Public Safety Power Shutoff areas that are designated on a map posted online. It shows neighborhoods where power could be shut off and areas where power is already shut off.

Currently some of the impacted areas are the western Gaviota coast, and lower San Marcos Pass.

Warnings are out in locations that are not usually on the power alert list including parts of the Santa Barbara Westside, lower Eastside, upper State Street and near Hendry's Beach outside of Hope Ranch.

The weather through Tuesday morning in areas with warnings has not, across the region, materialized with high winds. A shifting weather patter has higher than normal heat for the first part of the week and a cooling down but still pleasant, for the last part of the week.

Even without high heat, a strong blast of wind and a broken and charged power line could start a wildland fire. Already the Central Coast has had many small fire starts in recent weeks. Not all of the causes are known.

Edison has two locations, the Louise Lowry Davis Center in Santa Barbara and the Residence Inn in the Goleta Valley, where emergency assistance to the public is available. That includes a phone charging system.

(More details, video and photos will be added later today.)

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

