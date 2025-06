SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Crews helped rescue a mountain biker at Jailbreak and Flying Ewok Trails just after 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

CAL FIRE SLO crews worked to find the rider as of 6:35 p.m. and received help from CHP and SLO City Fire Department.

Crews found the patient just before 7:00 p.m. and later flew them to the hospital for treatment, according to CAL FIRE SLO.