Santa Barbara summer lifeguard staff will cover all towers and pools, while other cities have concerns

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - All towers at local beaches and pools will be staffed this summer season with lifeguards.

Nationwide it is a different story, with many concerns about lifeguard shortages and the possibility of some pools closing without an adequate staff.

In Santa Barbara, Aquatics Supervisor Tony Sholl says there's been training for the past two weeks, and lifeguards were staffed over Memorial Day weekend. They will go on a weekend schedule until June 10, then go seven days a week through the summer season.

The lifeguards will be at the beaches, community pools and working the junior lifeguard camps.

