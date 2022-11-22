Skip to Content
Lamborghini pulled over on Highway 154 for going 152mph, driver faces misdemeanor charge

California Highway Patrol

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A California Highway Patrol officer pulled over a Lamborghini speeding 152mph Tuesday morning on Highway 154, where the posted speed limit is 55mph.

CHP said the driver was not arrested, but received a citation for reckless driving and will face a misdemeanor charge.

"SLOW DOWN!!! 154 is the State Route NOT the speed limit," said CHP in a Facebook post. "We know how tempting it can be to 'open it up' when your car is fast and the weather is beautiful, but save it for the track!"

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

