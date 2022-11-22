Lamborghini pulled over on Highway 154 for going 152mph, driver faces misdemeanor charge
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A California Highway Patrol officer pulled over a Lamborghini speeding 152mph Tuesday morning on Highway 154, where the posted speed limit is 55mph.
CHP said the driver was not arrested, but received a citation for reckless driving and will face a misdemeanor charge.
"SLOW DOWN!!! 154 is the State Route NOT the speed limit," said CHP in a Facebook post. "We know how tempting it can be to 'open it up' when your car is fast and the weather is beautiful, but save it for the track!"
