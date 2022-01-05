Piles of debris cleared from Santa Barbara’s West Beach before King Tides improved safety

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol was able to get out in front of a debris issue on West Beach recently before the arrival of the unusually high King Tides earlier this week.

Two truckloads of debris were removed along with two 25-foot piles of what could be navigational hazards.

The drift wood and other items were on the beach following the recent busy string of December storms.

If the super high tides were to gather those items up and take them back out to sea, it would have been a messy and dangerous scene in and around the harbor.

With the debris piles removed the tidal influences took place without any additional coastal issues.