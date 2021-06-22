Santa Barbara Police adding extra patrol downtown after June 15 reopening

Safety

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — June 15 marked the end of California’s tier reopening system and most businesses in California began welcoming 100% capacity.

But there are still some capacity restrictions for mega-events, which are larger than 5,000 people indoors and 10,000 people outdoors.

With the increased number of people heading out, Santa Barbara Police Department is increasing enforcement. In a statement, public information officer Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale said there will be additional officers assigned to the downtown corridor and State Street Promenade.

“Public safety is our number one goal,” wrote Sgt. Ragsdale, “we want everyone to enjoy Downtown and the Promenade, now that most pandemic restrictions have been lifted and a sense of normalcy is returning to our community.”

Officers working at night will handle issues from the re-opening of bars, clubs and restaurants, Ragsdale said.