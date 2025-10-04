Villanova Prep Fr. Barnaby Johns visits Pope Leo

OJAI, Calif. (KEYT) Villanova Prep in Ojai has a connection with Pope Leo XIV.

Fr. Barnaby Johns welcomed him to campus in 2011 before he became Pope.

Pope Leo met with him again with the Augustinian Friar and Villanova Prep campus priest during Fr. John's recent 3-week trip to Rome.

He said he went for the 188th General Chapter when they consider where they have comes from and how they can grow in the future.

"It was, a remarkable experience for me to be there, particularly at this time when we had these two encounters with Pope Leo. He came to celebrate the opening mass for our chapter," said Fr. Barnaby Johns.

They also had a chance to sing Happy Birthday the day after Pope Leo's 70th birthday.

"It's very delightful to be there."

Fr. Barnaby called it a remarkable experience and said he believes Pope Leo is a bridge builder in a divided world who will play a key role to draw people together.

Pope Leo was born in Chicago and attended Villanova University in Pennsylvania.

For more information about Villanova Prep and its connection with Pope Leo visit https:villanovaprep.org