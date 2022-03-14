Police arrest man for homicide investigation in suspicious death on State Street

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara Police made an arrest in the homicide investigation of a suspicious death near Stearns Wharf on Monday.

Officers said a 40-to-50-year-old woman was found dead Monday morning in the parking lot of Surf N' Wear's Beach House near State Street and Cabrillo Blvd.

Police learned of a potential suspect in the area who was wearing a GPS tracker ankle monitor, per the terms of his probation.

Police said they were able to find and arrest the man, who was recently released from Santa Barbara County Jail on March 10, 2022.

Officers booked the man in Santa Barbara County Jail for Homicide (felony) and Robbery (felony) with a bail set at $1,000,000.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said there appears to be no known affiliation between the suspect and the victim.