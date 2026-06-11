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Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

First responders on the scene of collision at Highway 154 and Armour Ranch Road southeast of Santa Ynez Thursday

KEYT
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Published 12:58 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – First responders are on the scene of a traffic collision near the intersection of Highway 154 and Armour Ranch Road, southeast of Santa Ynez, Thursday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, crews were called to the scene at 12:24 p.m. and drivers are asked to find an alternate route to avoid the ongoing response.

The map below, courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, shows the approximate location of the response and team of responders at the scene.

This is an evolving emergency response and more details will be added to this article as they are received.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

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Andrew Gillies

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