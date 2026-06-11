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Class of 2026 Celebrated at Three Santa Maria Valley High School Graduation Ceremonies

Righetti Graduation
Dave Alley/KEYT
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Published 1:18 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Pomp and Circumstance will be the song of the day across the Santa Maria Valley on Thursday as three area high schools held graduation ceremonies.

Righetti High School kicked in Orcutt off a full day of graduations with its 62nd commencement ceremony beginning at 9 a.m.

Two more Santa Maria Joint Union High School District (SMJUHSD) schools are following suit with ceremonies later on in the day.

Pioneer Valley High School began its 20th commencement ceremony at 11:30 a.m., while Santa Maria High School will follow with its 133rd graduation at 2 p.m.

In total, 2,233 graduates will receive diplomas across the four SMJUHSD campuses, including Delta High School in Orcutt, which held its graduation ceremony on Wednesday.

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Article Topic Follows: Education
graduation
Pioneer Valley High School
Righetti High School
santa maria high school
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

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Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

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