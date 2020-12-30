Skip to Content
2 killed after armed carjacking suspect causes head-on crash, officials say

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Tuesday night, two people were killed while on their way home from seeing Christmas lights in Volusia County, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Officials said a suspect in an armed carjacking incident fled from law enforcement officers at speeds over 110 mph, made a U-turn into oncoming traffic on I-95, and caused a fatal head-on crash.

The victims who lost their lives were 18 and 21, WESH 2 News has learned.

The children in the back seat, who survived, are 13 and 17.

“My heart is broken for them, their parents, their entire family. I can’t imagine facing a loss like this, having to endure such unspeakable pain caused by such a senseless act,” Chitwood said in a post on Facebook.

