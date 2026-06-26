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Arrest warrant issued, charges filed against Kyle L. Combs for secretly recording nude women

SLOCDAO/KEYT
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today at 3:05 pm
Published 3:28 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office filed charges and issued an arrest warrant for Kyle L. Combs after he secretly recorded nude women at a local gym.

Combs, 40, from Grover Beach, has 12 misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy after a criminal complaint for recording women while they were nude inside tanning booths at an Arroyo Grande gym.

All 12 counts happened between Jul. 12 and Dec. 29 of 2025, involving 12 separate "Jane Doe" victims after an investigation by the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

AGPD officers reviewed secret recordings at the Planet Fitness in Arroyo Grande, and investigators continue working to determine if additional victims were targeted similarly.

State law prohibits using a device to look into an otherwise private area, including tanning booths or dressing rooms, with intent to invade another's privacy.

Combs' bail is set at $50,000 and women who used the tanning or red-light rooms at the Arroyo Grande Planet Fitness in 2025 are encouraged to contact the AGPD if they have not yet spoken to investigators.

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Caleb Nguyen

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