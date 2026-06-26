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Crime & Courts

Sexual Assault Reported Near UC Santa Barbara’s West Campus

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today at 1:18 pm
Published 1:47 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – UC Santa Barbara students, staff, and residents of Isla Vista are asked to be on alert following a sexual incident report received Wednesday.

In a Timely Warning, UC Police say on June 24th they received a report from a victim of fondling and stalking that occurred at West Campus, an unnamed paved access road located between Slough Road and West Campus Lane.

Around 11:30am Wednesday, the victim was walking along this road when they were passed by a man on a bicycle. The department says over the next 15 minutes, the victim was approached by the man three separate times. He asked questions the first two times, and during the third interaction, the man struck the victim on the buttocks before fleeing on his bike.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Middle Eastern male adult, about 35-years-old and standing around 5 feet 8 inches tall. He has a thin build, shaved head, brown eyes, clean-shaven to scruffy facial hair.

He was last seen around Tierra De Fortuna Park wearing a tank top or cut-off grey t-shirt, shorts, and a black backpack, and riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information that might assist in the investigation, please contact the UC Santa Barbara Police Department at (805) 893-3446, or report crime information anonymously.

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