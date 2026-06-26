Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

One Dead, Over Dozen Injured in Vehicle vs. Bus Collision Near Los Alamos

By
today at 12:43 pm
Published 1:11 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Over a dozen people were injured and one person has died after a vehicle collided head-on with a passenger bus on Hwy 101 north of Los Alamos early Friday morning.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire, at approximately 3:15am a vehicle was traveling northbound on Hwy 101 in the southbound lane when it struck a passenger bus.

The department says 14 passengers from the bus were able to get off before both the vehicle and bus became fully engulfed in fire. The number of people inside the vehicle is unknown.

Santa Barbara County Fire confirmed with Your News Channel that one person was killed in the collision, and all fourteen passengers were transported to the local hospital to treat their injuries.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the death.

More information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.