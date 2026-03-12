Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments

Oxnard’s Jess Ramirez Shares New Kids Book On The Journey of a Migrant Family

By
today at 12:18 pm
Published 10:54 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Oxnard resident and the Port of Hueneme Commissioner, Jess Ramirez joins your Morning News to share about his children's book.

The book based on a true story, Little Drops of Water shares the journey of a migrant family from Mexico to the United States. In both Spanish and English, the book shares about the day he was born, love within the family and is dedicated to his sister Toña.

