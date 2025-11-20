“Jagged Little Pill” Tackles Tough Topics Through Music and Theatre

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The cast of Jagged Little Pill is ready to take the stage for a second weekend of performances inspired by Alanis Morissette’s award-winning album.

For it's 15th anniversary season, Out of the Box Theatre Company is putting on a production of Jagged Little Pill, "an original story about pain, healing, and empowerment." Centered around normal-looking All-American family who struggles with communication – the musical teaches audiences about perseverance, and the love that keeps families together.

Director Samantha Eve and cast member Will Muse previewed the show on Your Morning News ahead of this weekend's performances.

For the first time in the Santa Barbara area, Jagged Little Pill was brought to life at Center Stage Theater at Paseo Nuevo.

"The cast has about 18 people, I believe, which is a pretty big cast. It's a lot of different talented people to work with," said Muse. "It honestly feels like even more than that because we have so many other people even off the stage helping us out like our choreographer, our intimacy coordinator, our ASL interpreter, so it's been a lot of different people involved in putting this whole thing together. And it's been a really amazing time so far."

Jagged Little Pill was Alanis Morissette's third studio album, but the first to be released worldwide. The album confronts truth about addiction, identity, trauma, and pain – topics many unfortunately relate to.

"I found Alanis Morissette probably at about 14, which I think is a really good time for an angsty teenage girl to find Alanis Morissette. Nobody gets that music like a middle schooler," said Eve.

You can purchase your ticket to Jagged Little Pill here, with performances happening all weekend starting at 8:00pm.

