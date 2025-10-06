Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Singer-Songwriter Pete Muller Previews Upcoming Album and Performances

By
today at 3:30 pm
Published 11:33 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara singer-songwriter, businessman, and philanthropist, Pete Muller, joined your Morning News to previews his upcoming album release and performances!

Muller will be performing at SoHo Restaurant & Music Club tonight in Santa Barbara alongside Stephen Kellogg.

On November 14th, Muller's 4th studio album "One Last Dance" will be released, featuring artwork from a local artist right here in Santa Barbara.

For tickets to Mullers show at SoHo restaurant, you can visit his website.

Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

