Westerlay Orchids Showcases the Perfect Gift for Mom this Mother’s Day

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – If you're looking for the perfect gift this upcoming Mother's Day, Westerlay Orchids has got you covered. Grown right here in Santa Barbara County, these orchids will add a pop of color and life in anyone's home.

Indoor plant professional and showroom manager, Virginia Hayes, joined The Morning News to show off just a few of the orchids they have available. Varying in size, shape and color, Westerlay Orchids has something for every Mom in your life, and with the right care, orchids can last anywhere from 3-4 months. You can check out the orchids in their recently remodeled showroom, perfect to just grab and go!

For more information, visit https://www.westerlay.com/