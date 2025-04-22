Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments

ShelterBox USA President shares the global humanitarian organization’s sustainability efforts on Earth Day

By
New
Published 9:59 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — ShelterBox USA is a Santa Barbara based non-profit that is known for delivering life-saving global aid. They try doing so by minimizing their carbon footprint and impacting the environment as little as possible.

ShelterBox USA President Kerri Murray stopped by The Morning News to discuss their sustainability efforts. She shared how they're trying to be mindful of not using single-use plastics, freight emissions, and how she keeps the planet in mind when making decisions at the leadership level.

For more information, visit: https://www.shelterboxusa.org/.

Article Topic Follows: Morning News Guest Segments
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christa Kurkjian

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content