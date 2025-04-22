ShelterBox USA President shares the global humanitarian organization’s sustainability efforts on Earth Day

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — ShelterBox USA is a Santa Barbara based non-profit that is known for delivering life-saving global aid. They try doing so by minimizing their carbon footprint and impacting the environment as little as possible.

ShelterBox USA President Kerri Murray stopped by The Morning News to discuss their sustainability efforts. She shared how they're trying to be mindful of not using single-use plastics, freight emissions, and how she keeps the planet in mind when making decisions at the leadership level.

For more information, visit: https://www.shelterboxusa.org/.