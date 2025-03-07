Student performers from”Hadestown: Teen Edition” in Santa Barbara preview their upcoming shows

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Lights Up Theatre Company's production of "Hadestown: Teen Edition" is happening this weekend at the Marjorie Luke Theatre in Santa Barbara. Opening Night of the show was Thursday, with a weekend full of shows on tap for the teenage performers and audience to enjoy.

Two performers who are both students at Dos Pueblos High School stopped by The Morning News Friday to talk all about the production. Aislinn Wilson and Andrew Cooper share what the Broadway hit is all about, how an intense story like this relates to teenagers, and what their favorite parts of the show are. They expressed gratitude to their entire cast and crew, along with their Director for working tirelessly to put the show together.

You can watch "Hadestown: Teen Edition" Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night at 7pm, with shows available at 2pm on Saturday and Sunday as well. For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.lightsupsb.com/.