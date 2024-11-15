Skip to Content
“Whale of a Celebration” preview with Event Organizers on The Morning News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A "Whale of a Celebration" is taking place next weekend at the Ritz Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara. This event is intended to celebrate Central Coast whales.

Holly Lohuis and Julia Solomon stopped by The Morning News to talk about the event, why its important in the community, what attendees can expect, future plans, and what they are particularly excited for.

For details and more information: https://www.sbwhaleheritage.org/about-us/whale-of-a-celebration/.

