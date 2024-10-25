Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments

Local singer songwriter Tina Schlieske previews upcoming Lobero Theater show on The Morning News

By
Published 9:36 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara based singer songwriter Tina Schlieske and the Jazz Quintent will be performing this weekend at the Lobero Theater.

The Musician discussed the album she just debuted titled, "The Good Life" and explained what it means to her. She talked about her inspiration, what genre of music she likes to perform, and has a message for young, aspiring artists.

For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.lobero.org/events/the-tina-schlieske-band/.

Article Topic Follows: Morning News Guest Segments
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christa Kurkjian

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content