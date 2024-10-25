Local singer songwriter Tina Schlieske previews upcoming Lobero Theater show on The Morning News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara based singer songwriter Tina Schlieske and the Jazz Quintent will be performing this weekend at the Lobero Theater.

The Musician discussed the album she just debuted titled, "The Good Life" and explained what it means to her. She talked about her inspiration, what genre of music she likes to perform, and has a message for young, aspiring artists.

For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.lobero.org/events/the-tina-schlieske-band/.