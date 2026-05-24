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Avenue of Flags mark Memorial Day Weekend

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
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Published 6:43 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) The Avenue of Flags is a Memorial Day tradition at Ivy Lawn.

The flags line the roads at the Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura.

Many have been donated by the families of men and women who served their country.

There is also a donated wreath in front of a statue honoring all the branches of the military.

Some people spent time over the weekend tending to their loved ones graves.

They also left balloons and bouquets.

Article Topic Follows: Military

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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