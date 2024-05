Preview of the Spring Winemakers Dinner Series with Grassini Family Vineyards at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara is featuring the Grassini Family Vineyards in its Spring Winemakers Dinner series Thursday night.

Angel Oak's Chef De Cuisine, Diego Seitour and CEO of Grassini Family Vineyards, Katie Grassini previewed the dinner and wine pairings in this collaborative dinner on The Morning News Wednesday morning.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/sbarzexperiences/angel-oak-wine-dinner-with-grassini-family-vineyards-11078782526.