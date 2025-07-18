New Sprouts Market Coming to Crossroads Center in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A new Sprouts Farmers Market is coming to the Crossroads Center in Santa Maria.

Westar Associates, a Newport Beach-based real estate company, announced this week the market will occupy the space directly next to Walmart that was previously home to R&R Furniture and Mattress, and for many years earlier, to Staples.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sprouts to Crossroads Santa Maria," Kam Walton, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions and Leasing at Westar Associates said in a statement. "Sprouts’ commitment to health, wellness, and community makes them an ideal fit for the center and a valuable addition for residents in the surrounding area."

The company described the business as a unique grocery experience that features an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store and is known for lifestyle-friendly offerings that include organic, plant-based, and gluten-free options.

There are nearly 400 Sprouts markets located throughout the United States. The nearest Sprouts to Santa Maria is in San Luis Obispo, and there is also one in Santa Barbara.

No timetable was given on when the new Sprouts would open its doors.

