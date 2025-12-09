Work Continues at Local Landmark being turned into Boutique Hotel

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KETY) Crews have been working until dark to convert the First Christian Church of Santa Barbara into a 37 room boutique hotel.

Years ago Adams Angels used to bag items for the unhoused at the Church on Monday.

Rev. Dr. Tim Burnette, who has a doctorate from the Claremont School of Theology, served as the Minister at the First Christian Church of Santa Barbara when the church building at 1915 Chapala sold.

Burnette lives right around the corner and can see the work on the roof.

He said the money made has allowed the congregation to move forward with other plans.

Some neighbors had hoped to see it turned into housing, but they aren't complaining.

Robert Palmer said it will be pretty high tech.

"It is going to be one of those key card things, no on sight staff and we are actually hoping that there will be less noise because there is no place to hang out inside," said Palmer.

Robert McDermott said the construction hasn't been, too bad.

"Seems like there's a lot of hotels but I live just down the street next to these lovely people and it is nice to have the idea that if someone wants to come visit me they can stay right up the block," said McDermott.



People parked nearby including William Konrad noticed the construction.

It's opening date has been pushed back to February.

The work has gone to local businesses including the Santa Barbara Lighting Company.

A worker there said they are thrilled to part of a project especially one that involved a local landmark being turned into a hotel.

The official name and pricing for the hotel have yet to be announced.