Solvang State of the City focuses on future and honors Olsen’s Danish Village Bakery

SOLVANG, Calif.(KEYT) The Solvang State of City focused on the future and honored the owners of Olsen's Danish Village Bakery.

The Solvang Chamber hosted the sold out event at the Craft House at Corque on Alisal Rd.

Dr. Mark Schniepp, the Director of the California Economic Forecast in Santa Barbara, served as the keynote speaker.

Dr. Schniepp said businesses are going to be impacted by artificial intelligence and its impact on employment, but he appears optimistic about the Solvang community.

"Despite the little downturn in international tourism that we are seeing in California there is still a lot of domestic visitation that is coming into Santa Barbara County, including Solvang, so I think they are holding up pretty well, so I don't see this changing going into next year," said Schneipp.

Mayor David Brown gave the State of the City Address.

Brown said when he travels on business for the city people admire his town.

He considers it a Shangri-La and doesn't mind if people compared to the fictional town of Mayberry.

City Manager Randy Murphy took part in a Q & A and received applause for extending lighting in the park.

The State of City audience also toasted the Olsen family.

Bent and Susy Olsen of Olsen's Village Bakery opened the business in 1970 after meeting in an English class.

They remembered toughing it out during the oil crisis and other economic downturns.

Both are stepping back to let their children run the popular bakery.

Susy Olsen said she feels lucky to have children who want to keep the family business going.

Bent Olsen said he will always be there to help.

"I want people to know there will be no change to the quality the quality will stay the same and the bakery will be there and I will be right behind there like I said I am the quality controller so I will be there when they call me."

He said retirement is not in his nature, nor is losing his hair!

"A lot of people ask me why Olsen do you have all this hair and I tell you why i eat one piece of pastry a day and three cookies a day," said Bent Olsen.

The city is gearing up for all kinds of events including the Viking Classic car show on Oct. 11 ,the ongoing Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest and Julefest.

Visitors often want to see the bakeries and places made famous in Hallmark movies.

Mr. Olsen said even at the toughest times globally people see to find their way to his community.

Your News Channel will have more on the Solvang State of the City on the news tonight.