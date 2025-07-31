Silvers Omakase Earns Michelin Star with Japanese Minimalism and Craftsmanship

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Inside a windowless room off a quiet street in the Funk Zone, Chef Lennon Silvers Lee serves more than sushi — he offers a personal meditation on craft, culture, and what it means to pursue perfection, one grain of rice at a time.

That pursuit has earned Silvers Omakase its first Michelin Star, a rare accolade for a restaurant so understated in presentation and so exacting in execution. At just ten seats wide, Silvers is a study in minimalism — pared down to the essentials, leaving what remains to shine.

Specializing in the traditional Japanese experience of omakase – literally translating to “I’ll leave it up to you” — diners are guided through a chef-curated multi-course meal built entirely around his vision and ingredients available that day.

“It allows you to try new things, which I think is great. I think in this world, everybody should just continue to try new things because you never know what you might like if you never try it. I think it's a beautiful thing.”

A transient menu and fresh ingredients leaves Lee with little room for boredom. Each day from Tuesday to Saturday, he prepares for service with fresh fish imported from Japanese markets, Southern California distributors, and local fishermen. “805 Seafood! They’re my boys, add that in there!”

Among the prized offerings: hamachi, shima aji, uni, and bluefin tuna. But ask Lee what truly sets his menu apart, and he won’t hesitate.

“The rice is everything. The rice has always been everything.”

Silvers is the only restaurant outside of Japan to use Tanada Isehikari rice from Doyuuno Farm, a specialty grain grown organically in Satoyama. Milled in-house and making up the base of roughly 90% of the menu, the rice is cultivated with mineral-rich mountain water and no pesticides—labor-intensive, but essential.

“That’s what’s important to this cuisine — the tradition, heritage, and culture,” Lee says.

“I think we think, ‘Oh, good fish,’ and put toro or truffle or caviar or something fancy on top and then it’s good sushi. But it doesn’t matter what’s on top. The rice is everything.”

It’s this fundamental ingredient Lee credits with earning Silvers its Michelin recognition.

His path to fine dining wasn’t forged through culinary school or high-end internships. Born and raised in the San Fernando Valley, Lee got his start at 17 as a dishwasher at his brother Phillip’s restaurant, Sushi by Scratch, in Montecito. “It was the first time in my life that I didn’t look at the clock while I was working,” he recalls. “That’s how I knew I fell in love with it.” Over the years, he worked his way up — prep cook, line cook, eventually executive chef. When Scratch earned its Michelin Star in 2021, Lee was leading the kitchen.

“The first star I got was in 2021 and it was... very different because it was around COVID,” he says. “There wasn’t a ceremony, there wasn’t any type of stage performance, so I never experienced the Michelin Guide in a normal setting. Also, I was running that restaurant, but I was the executive chef — I wasn’t the owner.”

Now, he and his brother Philip are the first siblings in the U.S. to earn Michelin Stars at two different, independent restaurants at the same time.

Silvers is deeply personal for Lee. After a decade of working alongside his brother, he chose to create a space grounded in his own values — a space where Japanese tradition and craftsmanship take center stage. From Kagami crystal glassware to Damien Hirst artwork, every detail is intentional, handmade, and masterfully selected.

“I feel like there’s a time and a place to be cost-effective for a lot of restaurants to survive. But that wasn’t our goal here. My goal was to be as extraordinary as I could."

"My goal was to open a restaurant that, if I went to, I’d be super stoked.”

The space itself includes two rooms: a minimalist but elegant waiting room, and a sleek service room where the ten-seat counter transforms into the stage for Lee’s artistry.

Silvers’ minimalism won’t carry onto the check. Beginning July 1st, the starting price for an evening at Silvers is $235 — a $50 increase he attributes to recently instated tariffs on imported goods.

“This isn’t meant to be a casual night out or just getting food,” Lee explains. “It’s meant to be a birthday or an anniversary, or a celebration—something cool! I want our guests to feel like it’s not just a restaurant. I want you to feel like you’re going out for a night out.”

Still, despite the accolades and attention, he has no plans for expansion — at least not yet.

For Chef Lee, one restaurant, one room, one night at a time is more than enough. And for those lucky enough to get a reservation, it’s easy to see why.

Silvers Omakase in the Funk Zone is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., by reservation only.

