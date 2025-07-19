Skip to Content
Money and Business

Teamsters reject latest MTD contract offer

Screenshot
David Aguilar-Soto / KEYT
Screenshot
By
New
Published 8:59 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District drivers objected to the latest contract offer.

Teamster local 168 voted against it on Friday.

They want to work with a state appointed mediator again to get a better offer.

Their union's business manager said wages, the lack of overtime pay on holidays and need for a doctors note when they call in sick are just some of the issues.

"Teamsters 186 overwhelming rejected the mediated proposal that is 3 contracts; supervisors, maintenance and drivers," said Jed Johnson, " The extension expires July 31st at midnight. tick- tock, tick-tock, MTD, your employees have spoken."

MTD Planning & Marketing Manafer Hilary Blackerby said by they are committed to getting a deal by the end of the month.

Johnson said if they don't teamsters have authorized a strike when their extended contract expires at midnight July 31.

Article Topic Follows: Money and Business

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content