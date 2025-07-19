Teamsters reject latest MTD contract offer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District drivers objected to the latest contract offer.

Teamster local 168 voted against it on Friday.

They want to work with a state appointed mediator again to get a better offer.

Their union's business manager said wages, the lack of overtime pay on holidays and need for a doctors note when they call in sick are just some of the issues.

"Teamsters 186 overwhelming rejected the mediated proposal that is 3 contracts; supervisors, maintenance and drivers," said Jed Johnson, " The extension expires July 31st at midnight. tick- tock, tick-tock, MTD, your employees have spoken."

MTD Planning & Marketing Manafer Hilary Blackerby said by they are committed to getting a deal by the end of the month.

Johnson said if they don't teamsters have authorized a strike when their extended contract expires at midnight July 31.