New Tourism Data Shows Traveling Trends for Santa Ynez Valley Visitors

BUELLTON, Calif. - Some valuable insights on traveling in the Santa Ynez Valley is being presented to tourism and hospitality leaders.

Visit Santa Ynez Valley CEO, Shelby Sim, is using new data to learn the habits of those who are coming and going in the area. It is also showing how long they are staying and an estimate of how much money they are spending.

This information is vital to plans for marketing and also event planning going forward.

A presentation was made by DATFY.

The information was gathered for communities in the valley such as Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Solvang, Santa Ynez and Buellton.

Data was gathered in part through geolocation services from cell phones.

In 2024, the hotel occupancy was at an average of 68 percent, with the busiest months being June, July and August – December a strong month as well.

80 percent were one-day visitors, 20 percent were overnight.

Most of the visitors (85.5 percent) were coming from California. Los Angeles leads the way, followed by Santa Barbara, San Francisco and San Diego. Los Angeles visitors spend an average of $233 throughout their trip.

The goal is to convert the one-day visitor to an overnight visitor.

The average visitor is 45-65 years old, with average income of $100,000 or more.

The data shows visitors go to downtown areas, to arts and entertainment, their hotels and restaurants.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today)

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

