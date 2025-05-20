Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara to Announce Record Grants of $1.25 million to 11 Local Non-profits

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Women's Fund of Santa Barbara is getting ready to make a big announcement to help almost a dozen non-profits in the community.



The organization is going to award a record $1.25 million in grants to 11 local non-profits.



The funding was made possible through the contributions of 1,426 local women members who pooled their charitable donations.



Over 500 Women’s Fund members, guests, sponsors, and community supporters are expected to gather at the iconic Lobero Theatre to celebrate and learn about the funded projects.



Board Chair Carolyn Jabs emphasized the mission: “Together, when we pool our resources, we can achieve far more than we ever could alone.”



Since its inception, the Women’s Fund has awarded over $12.8 million to 163 programs at 73 non-profits, positively impacting more than 100,000 women, children, and families.



Critical Community Needs Addressed:

· Support for homeless individuals

· Mental health care initiatives

· Nutritional assistance for seniors

· Educational opportunities for low-income children

· Vision care services

· Reliable transportation for youth

· Hygiene facilities for those in need



