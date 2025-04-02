Liberation Day tariffs get mixed reviews

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-President Trump labeled the day "Liberation Day

Trump's 25 percent tariffs on imported autos and auto parts will be followed by 10 percent baseline tariffs on trading partners starting April 5th and reciprocal tariffs May 9.

Consumer reaction is mixed.

"I am in support of them absolutely, " said Mario Coronado, "because if a country is charging us 50 percent on our goods and we are charging them nothing that doesn't seem very fair."

"I am concerned about what is it going to do to our economy we are already at a place where we are at maximum you know I work four jobs to try to make ends meet here in Santa Barbara," said Eiko Kitao.

"I don't know what Liberation Day means but tariffs are a tax on imports," said economist Peter Rupert.

Peter Rupert is the director of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project .

He said passing costs onto the consumers is the way economics works.

"Economics is not political, economics is about supply and demand and incentives that people have given policies, so when you raise tariffs the incentive people have, you know, they are going to raise their prices and we are going to have to deal with higher prices," said Rupert.

Economists are watching for what they call elasticity that measures how buyers and sellers react to changes in prices.

"International trade has been happening for thousands of years and what we do is we trade for products which are cheaper for us to buy from somebody else and then they buy products that they can't make and that is just a win-win situation, putting on these tariffs, they are going reciprocate and all the sudden it is a lose-lose situation," said Rupert.

Rupert owns a Tesla that he said is made in California, but some of the parts are imported.

"Look at Ford, for example, lots of the stuff is imported and if you look at the U.S. and Canada so what happened there is there is trade back and forth, so what will happens is we will start to build something and then we will send it to Canada they will do what they are good at and they will send it back to us if that goes over the border three or four times and you are putting a 25 percent tariff on each of those things it is going to jack the price up like crazy, said Rupert.

The UCSB professor also said he thinks it is going to be a tough road ahead for years to come.

"The magnitude of the tariffs are what is important," sai Rupert," and, so looking at some of these countries he is talking about, putting 35 percent tariffs on or 25 percent tariffs in hopes that we are going to rebuild America, I think that is very shortsighted."

Consumers can watch the stock market to see what happens.

"The next few days we are not going to see prices rise, but as we start buying things from abroad, those prices will rise."

Rupert and a panel of economists will be talking about tariffs, housing, AI and more at the annual Santa Barbara County Economic Summit at the Granada on Monday, May 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For information visit https://efp.ucsb.edu

Your News Channel will have more reaction tonight on the news.