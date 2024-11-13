Krispy Kreme offers kindness in the form of free donuts

OXNARD, Calif.-. Early risers took advantage of a Krispy Kreme deal on Monday.

In honor of World Kindness day participating shops gave away a dozen original glazed donuts to the first 500 guests to visit.

In Oxnard they opened at 5:30 a.m. and ran out of the glazed donuts being offered within hours.

Marina Orozco was two hours too late, but that didn't stop her and other customers from buying donuts in the middle of the day.

"I came to Krispy Kreme to get my free donuts and they ran I am very disappointed i love donuts," said Orozco, who commutes to work in Santa Barbara.

Krispy Kreme posted a sign on the door apologizing for the inconvenience.