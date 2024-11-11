Crushcakes owner responds to messages after sharing election grief

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-When the owner of Crushcakes temporarily posted her feelings about the presidential election on Instagram, along with a photo of an adult themed cake and suggestive message popular with bachelorette parties, she started receiving upsetting messages.

After seeing some responses Shannon Gaston added a line that said, "Then Crushcakes is not for you."

Negative emails followed including one that said in part, "We've see your stupid post, cowardly of you to delete it."

Another said in all caps, "THE NAZIS WON!!!! WE DID IT!!!!!!!!" and "Say goodbye to right of LGBT HaHaHaHahA."

It went on to say "Now it is time for Mandatory Gay Conversion Therapy" and "PROJECT 2025 IS REAL, WE LIED."

By speaking out Gaston wants people to know, "Everyone is welcome, " and she hopes to dampen down the divisiveness.

"It is heartbreaking how much hate we have received, how many death threats we have received and that hits home for me, not just for my business, but with my family, we are Jewish, we are Middle Eastern, we are black, we are many, many colors and cultures, we have LGBTQ people in our family and our hearts and our business and it is just heartbreaking thinking about how many people want us dead."

She considers her businesses in Santa Barbara and Goleta welcoming places.

"We are a safe space for people, we don't care where you are coming from and what you represent."

She wants those messaging to know they are just human people and community members.

"I would like them to know we are real people, not some version of what they think we are, these versions of what they think liberals are."

She hopes customers of all political persuasions will feel safe.

"Crushcakes, since the beginning of 2008, will always be a safe space."

Supporters have stepped up in unique ways.

"We have had so much support we had one customer today call us and buy 24 cupcakes and then said I don't want them, I want you to pass them out to all of the loving supporters and friends and family, just pass them out all day so we have been sharing the cupcake love all day long."

Gaston said the back and forth comes at a time when they are gearing up to make holiday pies and are doing more wedding cakes.

They also have dog treats with iced messages of love and peace.

She said she filed a police report and doesn't regret her original post despite what followed.

For more information visit CRUSHCAKES.COM

Your News Channel has reached out to some of the email senders and will have more on the dispute tonight on the news.