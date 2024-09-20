Cards Against Humanity sues Elon Musk for $15 Million

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas. - The company behind the popular card game, Cards Against Humanity, has filed a $15 million lawsuit against Elon Musk for trespassing on their land.

On Friday, the company announced the lawsuit via a website saying Musk began using a piece of land the company crowd-funded to protect seven years ago near the US-Mexico border from "racist billionaire Donald Trump's very stupid wall."

In 2017, 150,000 people paid the card game company $15 to protest then-President Donald Trump's plan to build a border wall on the land as part of the "Cards Against Humanity Saves America Campaign."

Cards Against Humanity alleges that Musk's company SpaceX has been using the land to store construction material without the company's permission for the last six months. The rocket company has also acquired many of the vacant lots along the road near the property. The property is 3 miles away from SpaceX's 'Starbase' launch facility.

The company said it confronted SpaceX, resulting in a 12-hour "lowball" offer from the rocket company to purchase the land.

"Go f*** yourself, Elon Musk. We'll see you in court," the statement read.

Cards Against Humanity said if it wins the lawsuit, it will equally split the lawsuit's net proceeds among all 150,000 of the original subscribers.

According to an investigation published in Reuters, SpaceX has attempted to expand its footprint in Southern Texas in recent years resulting in many locals selling their land to SpaceX and has used its influence to lobby local legislators.

Neither Musk nor SpaceX has publicly commented on the lawsuit.