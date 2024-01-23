Press Room fans lose appeals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara City Council denied appeals that would have blocked a boutique hotel development.

The location between 720-720 State Street and 15 East Ortega Streets will lead to the closure of the popular Press Room.

The family-owned bar is the subject of an award-winning documentary.

The city council saw highlights of the film before voting five to two to deny the appeals by Steven A. Johnson and Gareth Kelly.

The documentary made by Kelly recently won an award at a film festival in Burbank and was screened at the Santa Barbara International Festival Festival last year.

Before the vote Kelly said, "You know how unfair the system seems to be and it seems slanted in favor of the developers you know we are the David and Goliath in all this."

He said the appeals were on behalf of the community.

Developers said it would cost too much to build housing that looks like the rest of Santa Barbara.

Instead they are combining parking lots to make room for a small hotel that fits the zoning.

The project is exempt from further environmental review.