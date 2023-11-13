Daisy restaurant told to remove outside seating to meet city plan for restriping State Street

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Daisy restaurant at 1221 State Street in Santa Barbara is moving its outside dining area after receiving a notice from the city.

Recently, the Santa Barbara City Council voted to make some changes to the State St. promenade including access and vehicle movement to the front of the Granada Theatre in the same block as the Daisy. Currently, no vehicles are allowed.

The Daisy owners, Dominic Shiach and his wife, Carmen “Daisy” DeForest, said they received an urgent notice from the city Thursday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. to remove their dining are from the street by Sunday, Nov. 12.

If not, the city would remove the tables and chairs and charge the owner.

The city is ready to re-stripe the street to have a more clear area for bike traffic and a lane for cars using the Granada.

The city and restaurant owners are working on other solutions to keep a portion of the outside dining, and an update on that is expected this week.

