today at 10:41 am
Published 10:38 am

Santa Barbara’s Fiesta could be a needed financial boost for small businesses such as vintage clothing and antique stores

The Vintage Fox and The Story stores are among those ready to help customers with home decorations and Fiesta attire.
John Palminteri
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Old Spanish Days is a time for gatherings, festivals, and dressing up in period outfits, which serves businesses well if they specialize in Fiesta attire and interior design settings.

Already enthusiasm is apparent with flags, bunting and window designs at businesses in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara's 98th Old Spanish Days begins August 3.

The Vintage Fox Antiques and The Story Vintage Clothing on Chapala St. are already setting up displays and putting out special clothing racks for those ready to immerse themselves into Fiesta.

This will include specially curated items for Fiesta parties, home decorations and also simply, what you will be wearing to any of the many events that are scheduled. That could be an outing to see a parade, or a higher end fundraiser.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about John, click here.

