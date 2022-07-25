Santa Barbara’s Fiesta could be a needed financial boost for small businesses such as vintage clothing and antique stores

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Old Spanish Days is a time for gatherings, festivals, and dressing up in period outfits, which serves businesses well if they specialize in Fiesta attire and interior design settings.

Already enthusiasm is apparent with flags, bunting and window designs at businesses in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara's 98th Old Spanish Days begins August 3.

The Vintage Fox Antiques and The Story Vintage Clothing on Chapala St. are already setting up displays and putting out special clothing racks for those ready to immerse themselves into Fiesta.

This will include specially curated items for Fiesta parties, home decorations and also simply, what you will be wearing to any of the many events that are scheduled. That could be an outing to see a parade, or a higher end fundraiser.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today)