Former Sea Landing site has new owners and is renamed Santa Barbara Landing

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The ownership of a landmark site at the Santa Barbara harbor has changed. Sea Landing is now called Santa Barbara Landing.



The owners are already involved in the existing operations there offering sport fishing charters, kayaking, jet skies, and stand up paddle boards. The Condor whale watching operation will be a tenant.

The Santa Barbara Landing LLC is comprised of the owners of the Stardust, Channel Islands Expeditions, Santa Barbara Jet Boats and the Sea Landing Dive Center.

The area on the eastern end of the harbor is considered an area that can be a high revenue generating area for the waterfront as it goes through its changes.



Last July, the waterfront department put out a request for proposal to look at presentations from potential operators. It was put out nationwide to seek input and offers from a wide area.



A team made up of city staff and managers went over the proposals.It was decided after weeks of review that Santa Barbara Landing LLC had the most viable proposal.



The plan calls for expanding retail sales, offering food services including coffee, and making capital improvements.

