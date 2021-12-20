Trend shows 20 and 30 year-old buyers are boosting business at vintage stores on Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Vintage and thrift store owners are cashing in with some of the youngest customers now driving the sales at one of the oldest businesses.

"You can always find something here , there's everything," said Pippa Gore, a teen shopping in a thrift and antique store in downtown Santa Barbara. "I think people are just like interested in buying things that not everyone has so I think thrift shops are a great place to do that."

Lila Gibson was looking for just that item, whatever it might be "It just appeared I guess. I mean we were looking for the perfect thing and we found it," she said while showing off a men's ring she was going to buy and give as a gift.

Sometimes in person buying turns out to be the perfect gift that may have been tough to find, examine and buy on line.

At Santa Barbara's Antique Alley in downtown , 25 sellers have designated areas for their collectables. Many are friends from the now closed weekend spot in the Airport drive in.

One owner, Kim Howard said, "we've all known each other from the swap meet in Goleta way way back when. So most of us, it's like a big family now."

But the type of shoppers these days has changed, to some degree, what's on the shelves and in the displays.

Antique Alley seller Eva Linowski said, "we're definitely finding more 20 to 30-year olds coming in here. It used to be older people because we were mostly antiques but you know we have to change with the times."

Howard agrees and said, "so that's what we are doing and every five to ten years it changes."

One 20-year old shopping with enthusiasm, validated that.

"I just love that like you will come in not knowing exactly what to get, and then you will just find a bunch of things like there's a little bit of everything for every type of person," said Kelly Justin, a 20-year old.

Owners says in vintage and thrift stores, consistently the best sellers remain fashion and jewelry.



Recently in Carpinteria at the Thrifty Flea the owner said he saw an increase in shoppers due to the delay in shipping these days at the ports. Customers directly said, finding a vintage item was faster and something they could see, buy and deliver in person.

It was the same but slightly more random at the Earl Warren Showgrounds Thursday Flea market. Some vendors came up from Los Angeles, and some had another haul of items, local buyers had not seen yet.

One shopper from San Luis Obispo checked out with a Stephen Stills album and 1951 Hot Rod magazine for $7.

"They've gotta get it because it brought back such great memories," said Howard.

Some customers have other plans for their purchases. Brian Bennett said, "my girlfriend actually takes some of the books apart and does art work with them and so I know what to look for. "



As much as there are shoppers, there are also buyers too. Howard said, "yea they will come in and sell things to us . That's a lot of fun too."

