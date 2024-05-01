Firefighters responded to a possible chemical fire Wednesday night

CARPINTERIA, Calif.- Firefighters from multiple agencies teamed up Wednesday evening to contain a possible chemical fire in a building belonging to a manufacturing company.



Crews were called out to a building 1000 block of Cindy Lane around 6 p.m., according to Michael LoMonaco, a fire marshal with the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District.



The first firefighters on scene discovered light to moderate smoke and quickly evacuated all occupants from the building. No injuries were reported, according to LoMonaco.



The fire was coming from a 55-gallon drum. It’s unclear what kind of materials were contained inside as of Wednesday evening.



Due to the potential for a fire involving hazardous materials, incident commanders orchestrated a large, multi-agency response. Carpinteria-Summerland, the city of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County, Montecito, and Ventura County sent fire engines to the scene.



“So the potential for this is there’s a lot of hazardous materials in there, so we like to get a lot of people in here rather than having to call the when it’s too late,” said LoMonaco.



An ambulance from AMR and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s department were also called to the scene out of an abundance of caution, per LoMonaco.



Firefighters had the blaze isolated and under control by around 8 p.m.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.