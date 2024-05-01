Santa Barbara County lights up green in honor of Mental Health Month in May

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County announced it will again be lighting up green in honor of Mental Health Month in May.

Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness said this is a part of a nation-wide initiative to light up buildings with lime green to "show community members that nobody is alone facing mental health challenges."

The county encourages residents to get out after dark and see the buildings lit up around town, and there are also lawn signs available to support the cause.

For those who would like to light up green or have a lawn sign to raise awareness, the county said to please email Suzanne Grimmesey at suzkirk@sbcbwell.org.

The county provided the following information:

The world is constantly changing – for better or for worse – and it can be overwhelming to deal with everything going on around us. While society is getting more comfortable discussing mental health, it can still be hard to know "Where to Start" when it comes to taking care of our own well-being. Light Up Green aims to show community members that nobody is alone facing mental health challenges and that our community is here to help LEARN what the resources are within our community, ACT by building a coping toolbox for managing stress, difficult emotions, and challenging situations, and ADVOCATE to improve mental health for ourselves, our friends and family, and our community.

For anyone struggling with the pressure of today's world, feeling alone, or wondering if they can feel better, this is Where to Start.

by building a coping toolbox for managing stress, difficult emotions, and challenging situations, and ADVOCATE to improve mental health for ourselves, our friends and family, and our community. For anyone struggling with the pressure of today's world, feeling alone, or wondering if they can feel better, this is Where to Start. The Behavioral Wellness 24/7 Access Line can by reached by calling 888-868-1649. Access screeners are available to help with finding resources.

For more information, click here to visit the Behavioral Wellness website.