‘Light Up Green:’ Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness invites community to decorate in lime green for Mental Health Month

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – With May around the corner, Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness is inviting the community to "Light Up Green" for the upcoming Mental Health Month.

Behavioral Wellness said this is a part of a nation-wide initiative to light up buildings with lime green to "show community members that nobody is alone facing mental health challenges."

Among other events to take place in the community, Behavioral Wellness said the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will proclaim May as Mental Health Month at their May 2 hearing.

For those who wish to join in "lighting up green" for the month of May, and would like lawn signs while supplies last, Behavioral Wellness said to email Suzanne Grimmesey at suzkirk@sbcbwell.org.

In addition, the organization said those who would like their building placed on the state list of those participating, and recognized by the national Mental Health America office, may also email the above address.

Other ways to "Light Up Green" include:

posting one or both of the provided posters in your office or business;

lime green is the official color for mental health, so you can wear lime green all month;

and/or you can share personal stories of wellness or self-care tips with others.

Mental Health America announced this year's Mental Health Month focuses on encouraging others to look around and look within, according to Behavioral Wellness.

"From your neighborhood to genetics, many factors come into play when it comes to mental health," wrote Behavioral Wellness. "We encourage everyone to consider how the world around them effects their mental health."

Behavioral Wellness provided downloadable fact sheets that support the month's theme and further explore the environment impact on our mental health:

If you or someone you know experiences a mental health emergency, 988 is a national crisis line which can be reached by phone or text.

Behavioral Wellness said its toll free Crisis Response and Services Access Line can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 888-868-1649 for assistance in receiving services.

To learn more about County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness, visit www.countyofsb.org/behavioral-wellness.