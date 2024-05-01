Thursday will be the warmest day of the week before cooler weather returns

After a warm Wednesday we may see patchy coastal fog. Winds will continue to be somewhat strong in Santa Barbara County overnight.

Thursday we will be a similar day with patchy fog and wind at times. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s. Coastal areas will have high temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Valleys will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

The warming temperatures will come to a halt after on Friday, a cooling trend will begin. There will be more marine layer with stronger onshore flow.

Onshore flow will grow stronger over the weekend, making the marine more extensive. A low pressure system will bring a slight chance of rain. If we see rain, rain totals will be minimal.

Temperatures will stay cool through Sunday with most areas in the 60s. Gusty winds will develop in the mountains and along the coast. Wind advisories are likely.

Temperatures will rise slightly on Monday as the system exits and conditions dry out. Gradual warming may continue through the week, but it's looking to stay mild overall.