Second hand gifts may make best first impression this holiday season

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Delays over gifts and supply chain disruptions due to issues in the Southern California ports have shoppers making some first choices at second hand stores.



Carpinteria's Thrifty Flea recently opened on Linden Avenue in an area known for thrift stores, and shoppers have been browsing at a brisk pace for one-of-a-kind gifts for their family and friends for the holidays.



Store owners say more shoppers and those receiving gifts are more open to second hand clothing and home goods in the last five years than they were before that.



These stores also specialize in the buying thought process that suggests, "once you see it, buy it."Many of the gifts are rare, made of different and more durable materials, come with a lower price and arrive on time.



Sometimes name brands pop up on the racks with very reduced prices including Nike, Converse,

Ugg, Patagonia, Coach and Kate Spade.



Music lovers are finding old concert t-shirts.



Sports fans are finding team hats from out of the area, vintage shirts and collectable bobble heads.



The Earl Warren Showgrounds Flea Market on Thursday's has also been a spot for buyers looking through items pulled out of the "deep space" in garages, or storage units.



Kitchenware, clothing, tools, watches, jewelry, fashion hats, purses and travel bags are often for sale. Admission is free. Sellers come from the Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles areas.