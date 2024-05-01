Loma Alta Drive in Santa Barbara to reopen May 10

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara announced Loma Alta Drive will reopen to vehicular traffic on Friday, May 10.

The City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department said it will reopen the road for about six months from Coronel Street to West Canon Perdido Street.

Workers closed Loma Alta Drive in October of 2023 in preparation of winter storms, as the road is often closed during this time each year.

City workers said Loma Alta Drive may be closed periodically in the future in preparation for storm related-events.

For information on the Public Works Streets Operations and Infrastructure Management division, visit: SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Streets.