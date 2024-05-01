Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Loma Alta Drive in Santa Barbara to reopen May 10

Loma Alta Drive was closed to traffic in October 23 for storm preparations.
City of Santa Barbara Public Works Dept.
Loma Alta Drive was closed to traffic in October 23 for storm preparations.
By
New
Published 6:37 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara announced Loma Alta Drive will reopen to vehicular traffic on Friday, May 10.

The City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department said it will reopen the road for about six months from Coronel Street to West Canon Perdido Street.

Workers closed Loma Alta Drive in October of 2023 in preparation of winter storms, as the road is often closed during this time each year.

City workers said Loma Alta Drive may be closed periodically in the future in preparation for storm related-events. 

For information on the Public Works Streets Operations and Infrastructure Management division, visit: SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Streets.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
Loma Alta Drive
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content