Loma Alta Drive will be closed to traffic beginning October 23

Loma Alta Drive Closed to Traffic Beginning October 23
PC - City of Santa Barbara Public Works Dept.
Published 6:22 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbra Public Works Department said it will close Loma Alta Drive to vehicle traffic from Coronel Street to West Cannon Perdido Street starting Monday, Oct. 23 through May of 2024.

The closure is happening because the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department wants to prepare for the impacts of potential winter storms.

If you'd like more information on street closure and infrastructure repair in Santa Barbra you can visit the city website .

