X-Games line up includes Kaskade and Wiz Khalifa
VENTURA, Calif.-Music is making a comeback at this years X Games!
Event organizers just announced Kaskade and Wiz Khalifa will perform during the 3 day music and sports event.
At least 9 artists are expected to perform.
The rest of the lineup and schedule will be announced at a later date.
X Games promises to be bigger and better than last year.
It's taking place at the Ventura County Fairgrounds by the beach in Ventura from June 28- 30.
For more information, visit https://www.xgames.com