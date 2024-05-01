Skip to Content
X-Games line up includes Kaskade and Wiz Khalifa

VENTURA, Calif.-Music is making a comeback at this years X Games!

Event organizers just announced Kaskade and Wiz Khalifa will perform during the 3 day music and sports event.

At least 9 artists are expected to perform.

The rest of the lineup and schedule will be announced at a later date. 

X Games promises to be bigger and better than last year.

It's taking place at the Ventura County Fairgrounds by the beach in Ventura from June 28- 30.

For more information, visit https://www.xgames.com

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

