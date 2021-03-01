Santa Barbara County releases short list of possible cannabis retail locations

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.

Santa Barbara County is narrowing down potential cannabis retail storefront locations.

On Monday, the County's Business Licensing Team released its short list of locations in unincorporated areas.

There are two possible locations near Carpinteria on Santa Claus Ln., two near Santa Barbara, six near Goleta, three near Santa Ynez, two near Los Alamos and five near Orcutt.

The applicants are moving into phase three of the process, but only one in each Community Plan Area (CPA) will be invited to start the permit and business license application process.

Neighbors are invited to submit input on a benefit and compatibility survey through March 7.

For a link to the survey visit cannibus.countyofsb.org.

Some business owners in the Padaro Beach Village off Santa Claus Ln. have already spoken against the location.

The owner of Coast Supply Company doesn't like the idea of having a marijuana businesses with security guards out front so close to his flooring customers.

Ryan Reed also said he doesn't think it's a good fit next to surf shops and surf lessons that draw a lot of children.

