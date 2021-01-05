As restaurants struggle, Santa Barbara bakeries are bustling

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With indoor and outdoor dine-in service banned by California's regional stay at home order, restaurants have been forced to offer only take-out and delivery options.

The holiday season has been sweeter for bakeries on the South Coast, however. Even without the usual parties or events in 2020, the holiday season brought serious demand for pastries, cakes and other comfort food.

La Bella Rosa Bakery on Santa Barbara's Westside is one example, with neighbors stopping in constantly for treats and Mexican fare.

There, Rosca de Reyes cakes are being prepared en masse for Wednesday's celebration of Three King's Day, which is celebrated every year in Mexico and other Latin American countries on Jan. 6.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.